Florida student newspaper refused to run abortion ad, concerned about obscure law
An all-but-forgotten law from 1868, still on the books in Florida, prohibits the publication of advertisements for abortion-inducing drugs. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

MIAMI — When the student newspaper at the University of Florida was asked this week to run an advertisement for mail-order abortion pills, which are legal to use in the state up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, the general manager quickly rejected it. His reasoning: an all-but-forgotten law from 1868, still on the books in Florida, that would prohibit the publication of advertisements for abortion-inducing drugs. It is the same law that prompted the newspaper, now called The Independent Florida Alligator, to break ties with the university in 1973. And the Alligator is the same publication where, over...