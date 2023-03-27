Florida plastic surgeon allegedly murdered lawyer over negligence lawsuit

A Florida plastic surgeon has been arrested for the murder of a local lawyer, Law&Crime reported.

Tomasz Roman Kosowski was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Sunday as a suspect in the death of Steven Cozzi, who was reported missing on March 21. A colleague said Cozzi disappeared from his office and left behind his wallet, car, car keys, and cell phone. No one saw him leave the office building where he worked.

Investigators noticed a strong chemical odor coming from one of the office’s bathrooms and significant amounts of blood.

"Using surveillance video, police noticed a suspicious person and car leaving the office building around the same time as Cozzi’s disappearance. Detectives were able to build a case and produce a search warrant for Kosowski and he was arrested during a traffic stop," Law&Crime's report stated, adding that Cozzi's body has never been found.

IN OTHER NEWS: Woman shoots and kills man during argument on Facebook Live

A possible connection between the two involves a lawsuit Kosowski filed suing his former employer, Dunedin Surgical Consultants, in 2019 accusing the company of hiring a a new insurance biller that allegedly improperly handed insurance claims. Cozzi is listed as a legal representative of the defendants in the case.

Read more at Law&Crime.