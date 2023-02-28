Florida suspect charged in deaths of 3, including 9-year-old and reporter
Orange County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images North America/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly released affidavit in the case against Keith Moses, the alleged killer of three people in Pine Hills last week, offers a timeline of the Feb. 22 shootings, which happened within feet of each other over several hours. Released Tuesday, the affidavit filed in court late Monday adds new charges against Moses, 19, accused of killing 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’Yonna Major and Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old reporter for Spectrum News 13. Moses is also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed burglary, records show. “Many of you in the ne...