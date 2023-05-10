Florida voter who threatened poll workers pleads guilty, faces up to five years in prison

A poll worker and voters after they cast their ballots during the midterm elections in Miami-Dade County at the St. Mary Magdalen Church on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. - David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS
If you threaten people at a polling place, it’s no trifling matter — you could go to prison. Take the example of Joshua David Lubitz, a 39-year-old Broward County native who learned this hard lesson after he threatened election workers who assisted him and other voters at a senior center in Sunrise during the primary election last August. “Should I kill them one by one or should I blow the place up?” a federal indictment accused Lubitz of saying at the polling station, then he “pointed his finger and thumb in a gun-like fashion towards election workers.” On Wednesday, Lubitz pleaded guilty to ...