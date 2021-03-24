Florida mom brings boxing gloves to school and helps her daughter beat up a classmate: police
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

A mother in Jacksonville, Florida was arrested last week after she allegedly brought a boxing glove to her daughter's school and then helped her beat up a classmate.

Local news station KVUE reports that 34-year-old Edith Riddle went with her daughter to the Dupont Middle School for a meeting with the school's vice principal.

School officials at the time questioned why Riddle had worn a boxing glove on her left hand for a meeting with the vice principal, and Riddle told them that she had accidentally super-glued the glove to her hand and could not remove it.

After the meeting, however, Riddle and her daughter walked into the school cafeteria where they confronted another student.

"Riddle's daughter pushed the victim to the ground and threw some punches before the suspect also joined in punching the victim," reports KVUE, citing witness accounts.

Riddle was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of child abuse with a personal/special weapon. The victim suffered abrasions to her knees and forearms and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.