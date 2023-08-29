Florida’s Gulf Coast braces for Category 3 as Tropical Storm Idalia nears hurricane status
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. - National Hurricane Center/National Hurricane Center/TNS

MIAMI — Florida could see an even stronger hurricane this week than initially predicted, bringing dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge to much of the state’s Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Idalia slowly strengthened most of Monday and is expected to rapidly intensify overnight and on Tuesday as it travels north over the bathtub-warm conditions of the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday forecast said Idalia was “almost a hurricane” near the western tip of Cuba. The latest forecast called for the storm to hit somewhere along Florida’s Big Bend area ...