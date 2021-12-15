Anti-vaxxer Alaska mayor turned off municipal water fluoridation for several hours: report

On Wednesday, Alaska Public Radio reported that Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson shut off fluoridation at the Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility Eklutna Water Treatment Plant for about five hours during a visit in October.

"The statement from the mayor’s office, emailed by Young, comes three days after The Alaska Landmine blog, citing anonymous sources, reported that the mayor had interfered with the fluoridation of Anchorage’s water and inappropriately pressured the police chief," reported Lex Treinen. "On Monday, Young flatly denied that any of the allegations happened. But the statement sent by him Tuesday said Bronson ordered the fluoride turned off after Anchorage Water and Wastewater staff said the fluoride was harming them. It was not immediately clear what precautions the employees were taking before handling the chemical that’s commonly used in public water sources."

According to the report, the mayor's office claim that fluoride "burned the eyes and throats" of workers is not currently being backed up by any of the workers. “No one has contacted us with any information related to potentially AMEA members being injured on the job at the AWWU water treatment plant,” said Jon Cecil, president of the local union. "It doesn't make any sense."

Fluoride is a chemical routinely used to treat municipal water that promotes dental health. It has been a subject of frequent conspiracy theories from people claiming that it is being used to poison or control the population.

Bronson, a Republican, has previously stirred controversy by claiming that vaccine mandates are causing mass resignations of health care workers in Anchorage, which has been vehemently denied by local hospitals.