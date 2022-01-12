'Flurona' is real, but don't panic — it's common to get two viruses at once
Members of the Ohio National Guard administer COVID-19 swab tests at a drive through testing site on Jan. 5, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. - Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images North America/TNS

No, flurona is not some scary new variant of the coronavirus. And — do we really need to say this? — it is not an actual scientific term. But the phenomenon of "coinfection" with influenza and the coronavirus is real and, to those in the medical community, not the least bit surprising. A person can be infected with multiple viruses at the same time — or with a virus and some other type of pathogen, such as bacteria or parasites. "It's a natural occurrence," says Isabella Cattadori, an associate professor of biology at Pennsylvania State University. That's not to say it's a good idea. Nearly tw...