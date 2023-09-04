For 30 years, a memorial to Nazi collaborators sat largely unnoticed just outside Philadelphia. Now it’s drawing outrage

A statue of Mary wearing a faded Ukrainian flag is seen near the entrance of St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery in Elkins Park. - Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
Drive north out of Philadelphia into Elkins Park and you’ll arrive at the cemetery entrance in less than 10 minutes. A couple turns off Broad Street and there it is, faintly visible from the road: A large stone cross honoring Nazi collaborators. The monument, in a Montgomery County community known for its synagogues, is dedicated to the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Schutzstaffel — the Nazi military branch often referred to simply as “the SS.” The slab was erected by veterans groups about 30 years ago at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cr...