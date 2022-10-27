For some California Latinos, the abortion debate was not a ‘real conversation’ — until now

Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over his career in politics, Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra and his mother, Amparo Perez Quintero, 68, found common ground on almost every issue — education, immigrant rights, public safety and housing. But when it comes to reproductive freedom, the two aren’t close to agreeing. Quintero, a devout Catholic, opposes abortion, believing that unborn children have a right to life. And while Guerra was raised under the same religious beliefs, he began questioning the orthodoxy as a teenager. By the time he finished college, Guerra had completely changed his mind about a...