Former Brooklyn newspaper editor of Jewish Press arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots
Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, amid the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. - Brent Stirton/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A Manhattan man who was once the chief editor of the Jewish Press was arrested Thursday and hit with felony charges for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill, federal prosecutors announced. Elliot Resnick, 39, was one of many pro-Trump rioters who allegedly overtook police at the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol and rushed the doors, intent on entering and overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. The man moved with the mob toward the East Rotunda Doors, where he encountered a Capitol Police officer who was spraying the irate crowd with a “chemic...