Former Brooklyn newspaper editor of Jewish Press arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots

He continued, "We're an employee owned company. It just baffles me, Steve, you've got all these machine companies — these voting machine companies, that nobody even knew their name before, but everybody protects them. And yet you attack a USA company, MyPillow, and my employees, and it's just disgusting."

However, a day later, Lindell offered The Daily Beast a different story, saying, "I invented MyPillow2.0 and it is doing great!"

Following his interview with Bannon, former federal prosecutor and GOPer, Ron Filipkowski, posted a from the conversation, writing, "Mike Lindell reveals that MyPillow is going broke because of his battle to prove Trump won, and he had to borrow $10 million to keep things going."

According to Business Insider, Lindell also said "he's personally been borrowing money to stay liquid, too."

He told Insider, "I sold a building I had in Savage, in Minnesota, in October. And I had to borrow 2 million too. I've spent it all on fighting for this country."

Now, the right-wing conspiracy theorist says, "Over 1/2 the loans are already paid back! MyPillow2.0 is manufactured 100% by MyPillow in Minnesota! You must have seen the ads in all TV stations across the country,” he added, according to The Daily Beast, "referencing his collaboration with QAnon podcasts and web shows that are selling MyPillow products in a significant profit-sharing deal."

The Daily Beast reports:

Lindell declined to say whether MyPillow is currently losing money, instead telling The Daily Beast that 'MyPillow had to spend millions on lawsuits and the last 2 years lost 30 box stores and shopping channels.'

'All because their CEO wants to get rid of electronic voting machines and help a save our country!'

'I will not stop until we fix our election platforms and get rid of voting machines.'