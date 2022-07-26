Former Chicago cop awarded over $4 million after city violated whistleblower's act

Former Chicago police detective Beth Svec was awarded more than $4.3 million by a jury who decided that the city violated the Illinois Whistleblower Act, ABC7 reports.

Svec alleged in a 2017 lawsuit that the Chicago Police Department retaliated against her after she came forward with evidence contradicting two officers' narrative of an arrest the year before.

"Svec was involved in a pilot program on the South Side investigating gun cases in CPD's Area South detective regions, according to the initial complaint filed in Cook County circuit court. In May 2016, she was assigned to investigate a case involving the arrest of two men by two CPD officers," ABC7's reports stated. "The officers told Svec they arrested two men - one who was sitting on top of a gun on a barstool on a front porch, and one who allegedly punched an officer in the head when they approached the first man, the suit said."

The men were to be charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated battery to a police officer, but they contradicted the arresting officers' version of events during interviews with Svec. Also contradicting the police version of events were eyewitnesses and video footage.

After Svec repeatedly tried to bring the discrepancies up with her superiors, she was transferred to another district and given midnights shifts. She was also told not to investigate unlawful gun possession cases.

Read the full story over at ABC7.