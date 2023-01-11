Trump's pals 'are paying for their crimes that they committed with him': former fed prosecutor

As former President Donald Trump tries to distance himself from the crimes, verdicts and sentencings of his colleagues and associates, the most recent sentencing of Trump chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg for tax fraud was a crime that Weisselberg committed "at [Trump's] direction," according to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner made the comments on his own personal YouTube channel, commenting on the trail of 'fall guys' left behind in the Trump political and business circles. Weisselberg received a five-month prison sentence for tax fraud and is just the latest in a series of Trump associates to receive federal prison time.

"Everyone around Donald Trump, his fall guys, his foot soldiers, are paying for their crimes that they committed with him, for him, at his direction, in a conspiracy with him, some of them," Kirschner said in the video.

Weisselberg's sentence was for avoiding paying taxes for nearly $2 million of unreported income to federal, New York State and New York City tax authorities.

IN OTHER NEWS: Biden aides discover 'additional' batch of classified docs at another location

According to the story in Newsweek, Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass directly communicated to the jury in Weisselberg's trial that Trump, "new exactly what was going on."

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to the charges.