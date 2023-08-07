Former Florida lawmaker accused in ‘ghost’ candidate scheme to go to trial in February
Frank Artiles leaves the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Florida on March 18, 2021. - MATIAS J. OCNER/Miami Herald/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Frank Artiles, the former lawmaker accused of paying a friend to run for a South Florida state Senate seat in 2020, is set to go to trial next February, nearly three years after his arrest. Artiles faces four felony charges and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said Monday during a hearing to set the date of the trial, which is scheduled to start Feb. 5 and expected to last up to two weeks. Artiles, a political consultant who resigned from the Florida Senate in 2017 after going on a racist tirade against Black colleagues in a Tallahassee bar, was arreste...