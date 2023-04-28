Former Fox News producer says workplace 'antisemitism and bullying' was so bad she called a crisis hotline

Speaking to NPR, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg claimed that the “antisemitism and the bullying and the gaslighting and the misogyny” she allegedly experienced while working on Tucker Carlson's show caused her to call a crisis hotline, The Wrap reported.

“I was in tears, beside myself, talking to my best friend on the phone, whom I’ve known for 20 years, somebody who would never describe me as an anxious person, a sad person, a depressed person. He recommended that I call a crisis hotline. And I did,” Grossberg said. “

It really shows me that bullying can tear anybody apart when it’s done systematically and routinely," she added.

In two separate lawsuits, Grossberg claimed that Fox attorneys told her to give “shaded and/or incomplete answers during her sworn deposition testimony" in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, which damaged her reputation but “greatly benefitted Fox News.” Fox countered with a gag-order suit, which was dropped in March. Days later Grossberg, was fired.

IN OTHER NEWS: Whistleblower raises alarm over John Roberts' wife making $10.3 million in legal commissions

“...they retaliated against me and summoned me to HR for a meeting where they came up with bogus accusations about me that they wanted me to sign,” Grossberg said.

“They don’t care about their audience, and they don’t care about their employees, and they don’t care about telling the truth, and they don’t care about women. All they care about are ratings and revenue. It also shows that they believe their viewing audience is stupid,” Grossberg said. “I think they’ve underestimated me, and they underestimate their viewers.”

Read more at NPR.