Former head of Rio 2016 sentenced to 30 years in jail for allegedly buying votes for city to host Olympics
Brazilian Olympic Committee president Carlos Arthur Nuzman speaks during the ceremony of Brazil Olympics 2016 Awards at Cidade das Artes on March 29, 2017, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. - Buda Mendes/Getty Images North America/TNS

The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, has been sentenced to 30 years and 11 months behind bars for allegedly buying votes for the city of Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. The 79-year-old former volleyball player for the Brazilian national team served as the country’s top Olympics official for over two decades. Nuzman, who also headed the Rio 2016 organizing committee, was found guilty of corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and criminal organization, according to the Brazilian news portal G1. The ruling was announced Thursday by Judge Marcelo B...