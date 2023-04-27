Former 'Jackass' star Bam Margera has turned himself in, pleads not guilty to assault charges
Bam Margera in his personal skateboard park in Chester County in 2011.. - Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Days after Pennsylvania State Police issued a warrant for his arrest, former "Jackass" star Bam Margera turned himself in to authorities and was arraigned at a Chester County courthouse Thursday morning, facing charges that he allegedly assaulted his brother and made terroristic threats toward other family members. Margera's attorney, Michael T. van der Veen, said that he pleaded not guilty during a brief arraignment hearing in the Kennett Square courthouse, and that "the real facts will come out." Margera was fingerprinted, photographed and released on $50,000 unsecured bail, a...