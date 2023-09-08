Former Kansas City-area Proud Boy pleads guilty to one felony count in Capitol riot

An informant told the FBI that a man identified as Christopher Kuehne of Olathe brought orange reflective tape for KC Proud Boys to wear to identify themselves in the crowd. - Federal court documents/Federal court documents/TNS
A former Kansas City-area Proud Boy charged with multiple felonies for conspiring to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to one count. Christopher Kuehne, a Marine veteran who lived in Olathe at the time of the riot, entered a guilty plea to obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. His plea hearing was held before Judge Timothy J. Kelly in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Kuehne’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He also...