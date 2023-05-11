Former Marine faces manslaughter charge, to turn himself in Friday in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas in Times Square in 2009. - Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran whose chokehold killed Jordan Neely on a Manhattan subway train, is to be charged with second-degree manslaughter and will turn himself in to police on Friday, sources told the New York Daily News. Penny, 24, is expected to turn himself in at the 5th Precinct stationhouse on Elizabeth Street in Chinatown, a police official said. Manhattan DA’s office spokesman Doug Cohen confirmed the arrest charge. After he turns himself in, Penny is to be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, Cohen said. Bystander video shows Penny holding Neely, 30, in a chokehol...