Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t run for NY governor

That led former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance to caution, "It's never a good sign for the target when a key witness gets immunity to testify in front of the grand jury.

Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi taunted the Republican House member by writing, "Ask not for whom the clock ticks; the clock ticks for you."

READ MORE: Spice company ignites furious uproar after calling Republicans a 'bunch of racists' who want to 'shoot a Black person'

MSNBC legal contributor added some helpful context by tweeting, "Remember: it only takes 12 members of a grand jury to issue an indictment…" while sharing a link to the CBS story.

Putting it in even a more broader context, Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder tweeted, "Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend got immunity from federal prosecution to testify against him in a sex trafficking investigation and he is still on House Judiciary Committee. That must be corrected immediately."

Fellow Florida attorney Aaron Parnas wrote, "This is bad news for Gaetz and shows that the investigation is progressing quickly towards a possible indictment," before later adding, "The federal government does not grant immunity to everyone, and will only do so for important witnesses needed to secure an indictment or a conviction. The fact that Gaetz's ex-girlfriend has been granted immunity to testify shows that an indictment is likely coming soon."

"Matt has reason to be seriously concerned, but we knew that already," contributed attorney Elizabeth C. McLaughlin.

You can see their tweets -- along with a few others from political analysts -- below:































