Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t run for NY governor

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he won’t run for governor of New York state. The two-term mayor gave scant details about his decision to skip a Democratic primary challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who last year replaced disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I am not going to be running for governor of New York state, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York,” de Blasio said in a video announcement. “We’ve got a lot of work to do together.” De Blasio admitted he wasn’t always the most popular mayor but ...