Former NYPD officer convicted for her role in Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill
Sara Carpenter, a Queens resident who retired from the NYPD in 2004, was caught on video in the halls of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. - United States Department of Justice/TNS

A retired NYPD officer, seen shaking a tambourine and shouting “I’m a f------ animal” during the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill in 2021, was convicted of felony and misdemeanor charges for her role in the armed breach. Jurors in federal court in Washington, D.C., found Sara Carpenter, 53, of Richmond Hill, guilty on Thursday of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, and five misdemeanors after joining a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the seat of American government. Prosecutors had said Carpenter was captured on closed-circuit TV in the C...