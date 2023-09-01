Former Philly Proud Boys leader Zach Rehl sentenced to 15 years for his role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Proud Boys organizer Joseph Randall Biggs, 37, second from left front, in black beanie, was spotted among a crowd of pro-Trump extremists who later stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, FBI agents said. - Image from FBI affidavit/TNS/TNS

WASHINGTON — Zach Rehl, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the alt-right Proud Boys, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday for his role in fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The punishment — handed down at the conclusion of a two-hour hearing in Washington — fell just shy of the longest prison term imposed against any of the hundreds of people sentenced in connection with the riot so far. It is exceeded only by the 17-year sentence U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly gave to Rehl’s co-defendant — Joseph Biggs, a Proud Boy leader from Florida — who was se...