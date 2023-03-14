Former top aide to ex-GOP governor declared a 'fugitive' after no-show at federal trial

An arrest warrant has been issued for the former chief of staff to ex-Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for failing to appear in federal court Monday for the start of his corruption trial, the New York Post reported.

Roy McGrath's lawyer said he was last heard from on Sunday and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

“I have been in contact with [McGrath’s wife] Laura and she shared her concern for Roy’s safety,” lawyer, Joseph Murtha told the Baltimore Sun. “She has requested that the media respect her need for privacy at this very difficult time.”

On Tuesday, the US Marshals Service declared him a “fugitive.”

McGrath's charges include wire fraud, embezzlement, misconduct in office and improper use of state funds. He's accused of falsely arranging a $233,647 severance payment when he stepped down as head of the Maryland Environmental Service in 2020.