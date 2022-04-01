Former Trump advisor abruptly canceled MSNBC interview amid vote to bring contempt charges against him
Peter Navarro. (U.S. Mission Photo/Eric Bridiers)

Former Trump White House trade advisor Peter Navarro was initially scheduled to appear on MSNBC’s The Beat on Tuesday, March 29. However, that appearance was abruptly canceled following the House Select Committee's vote on Monday in favor of holding Navarro in contempt of Congress for his failure to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation.

Sharing the news with viewers, MSNBC host Ari Melber said, “Late today, [Navarro] then indicated he could not do an interview tonight."

While the exact reason for Navarro's cancellation remains unclear, there is speculation that it may be due to the House's reference to a previous Navarro appearance on Melber's show. Back in February, Navarro became embroiled in a heated debate with Melber and made remarks that ultimately conflicted with his assertion of executive privilege.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) highlighted the discrepancy.

“[Navarro] has so much knowledge to share with a journalist, but he refuses to share that knowledge in response to a lawful subpoena,” Murphy said. “Evidently, Mr. Navarro is only concerned with executive privilege with keeping certain matters confidential when it’s convenient to him.”

In addition to speaking out about his involvement during the last MSNBC appearance, Navarro also shared a pertinent piece of information with The Daily Beast. Back in December of last year, Navarro detailed the “Green Bay Sweep” strategy he and former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon had laid out in hopes of keeping Trump in office.

“We spent a lot of time lining up over 100 congressmen, including some senators. It started out perfectly. At 1 p.m., Gosar and Cruz did exactly what was expected of them,” Navarro told The Beast. “It was a perfect plan. And it all predicated on peace and calm on Capitol Hill. We didn’t even need any protestors, because we had over 100 congressmen committed to it.

The committee is now recommending charges for both Navarro and Dan Scavino, who served as former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for the Trump administration.