Former Trump aide rages over 'disturbed' Ginni Thomas' hiring memos

Stories Chosen For You
Iowa worker fired over Biden-USSR comparison is denied jobless benefits
An Iowa man who says he lost his job for comparing life under the Biden administration to living in the Soviet Union is not entitled to jobless benefits, a judge has ruled.
State records indicate Lee Hainey worked as a machinist for the Carver Pump Company from 2007 through September of last year when he was fired.
A few days before he was terminated, Hainey and his colleagues at Carver received a companywide email from the chief operating officer that included an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s response to it.
Hainey then sent out a companywide response to the message, writing, “Welcome to the USSR, comrades!”
A supervisor confronted Hainey, asking him what he was thinking by sending the email and stating that it came across as a “big middle finger” to the chief operating officer. “Yep,” Hainey allegedly replied, according to state records. “Glad my message was received.”
At a subsequent meeting with his superiors, Hainey expressed regret that company officials felt the email was disrespectful, but he did not express regret for having sent the email. Hainey was fired and the company then challenged his claim for unemployment benefits.
Recently, the matter went before Administrative Law Judge Darrin T. Hamilton, who ruled against Hainey and denied him benefits.
Hainey, Hamilton ruled, “was pleased with the middle-finger message to the COO,” and only later acknowledged that sending it was a mistake. The judge found that Hainey’s assertion that he did not intend to disrespect the company officials and was instead expressing his displeasure with the Biden administration was not credible – but that even if that was Hainey’s intent, he still would have been violating company rules by causing a disruption in the workplace.
More coronavirus-related unemployment decisions
Other recent unemployment decisions related to the pandemic include:
Randy Boose, who resigned last September from Tyson Fresh Meats, where he worked as a social-distancing monitor. At the time, Tyson employees were required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but Boose objected due to concerns he had with the vaccine’s safety. Without discussing the matter with company officials, and without requesting a waiver from the vaccine policy, Boose quit and then applied for unemployment benefits. At the time he quit, he was not necessarily facing termination, a judge ruled in denying Boose benefits.
Kelly Still, who was fired last August from Knapp Properties where he had worked for the past 21 years, most recently as a maintenance technician. Still worked exclusively for one homeowner’s association that was a customer of Knapp Properties.
At some point, the association’s board president asked Still if he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Still said he hadn’t, and the board president told him he may be required to do so. Still objected, arguing a vaccine requirement might be illegal. Later, after the board decided everyone working in the building should be vaccinated, Still allegedly told the board president he was vaccinated, but told residents of the building he was not, according to state records. He then refused to provide the board with proof of his vaccination.
Knapp Properties fired Still for failing to comply with the association’s rules. Administrative Law Judge Daniel Zeno awarded Still unemployment benefits, noting that the association’s board president didn’t testify at the hearing as to the policies that were violated. Zeno noted in his decision that it wasn’t a condemnation of Knapp’s right to “take reasonable steps to protect its staff and customers from the ongoing, global COVID-19 pandemic,” and should not be seen as “an endorsement of Mr. Still not being vaccinated.”
Amber O’Donnell, who resigned last October from Medical Oncology Hematology where she worked as a full-time chemotherapy pharmacy technician. O’Donnell quit in lieu of being fired for her refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Citing the state law that took effect last October, which says Iowans discharged from employment for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be disqualified from collecting unemployment, an administrative law judge recently awarded O’Donnell benefits.
Tamara Gibney, who resigned last June from Marengo Memorial Hospital where she worked as a registered nurse. Gibney resigned in lieu of being terminated for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In December 2020, the hospital’s CEO had sent an email to all employees alerting everyone that the vaccine “will be required of all team members” as a condition of their employment.
Gibney was initially granted a medical exemption because she was breastfeeding a newborn infant, but in June of last year she transitioned her child to a bottle and asked her employer whether she vaccination was still required. When she was told that it was, Gibney resigned in lieu of being fired.
Citing the new state law on benefits for workers forced out of jobs by COVID-19 vaccine requirements, an administrative law judge recently awarded Gibney benefits.
Donna Whaley, whose hours were reduced last fall at Wesley Life, where she works as Meals on Wheels driver and a home health care aide. Whaley refused to comply with her employer’s vaccine mandate and did not provide documentation to justify her refusal under medical or religious grounds.
In late October, a few days before Whaley was to be fired, Gov. Kim Reynolds eliminated the requirement for Iowans to provide medical documentation to their employer when refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. By that time, Wesley Life had already begun filling the positions of people it expected to fire due to vaccine refusals.
Although Whaley was not fired, her hours were reduced – which was an arrangement she agreed to. Noting that Whaley had wanted her hours reduced, a judge recently denied her request for unemployment benefits.
Kathy Langreck, who was fired last October from Palmer Lutheran Health Center, where she worked as a full-time environmental services technician. Palmer’s policy last fall was that all employees were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021, unless religious or medical exemptions applied. Langreck told her employer she did not intend to be vaccinated and also that she did not believe she qualified for an exemption.
Her refusal, she said, was based on data she had seen and the fact that she knew people who suffered side effects from the vaccine. She was fired on Nov. 9. Citing the new state law that says Iowans who are forced out of work for refusing the vaccine can’t be declared ineligible for unemployment, a judge recently awarded Langreck benefits.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
'What's taking so long?' Reporter asks Merrick Garland why Mark Meadows hasn't been indicted yet
It's been months since the House of Representatives voted in favor of a criminal contempt referral for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, but so far the Department of Justice has yet to announced charges.
This is in spite of the fact that the DOJ announced criminal contempt charges against Trump ally Steve Bannon within weeks of getting the original congressional contempt referral.
A reporter on Friday brought this up to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has taken criticism for moving too slowly on cases related to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.
"It's coming up on four months now since Congress referred Mark Meadows to you guys for contempt of Congress," the reporter said. "What's taking so long?"
"We don't comment on ongoing referrals," Garland said. "It was a referral so we're not able to comment on that."
IN OTHER NEWS: Scandal-plagued MAGA candidate Herschel Walker 'repeatedly misrepresented his academic credentials': report
Earlier this week, the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots voted in favor of two more criminal contempt referrals for former Trump officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino.
During the vote, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) gave a not-so-subtle nudge to Garland to pick up the pace.
"The Department of Justice must act swiftly," she said. "I will echo what my colleagues have already said, but more bluntly: Attorney General Garland, do your job so that we can do ours."
Watch the video below.
Reporter: It\u2019s been coming up on four months now since Congress referred Mark Meadows to you guys for contempt of Congress\u2026 What\u2019s taking so long?pic.twitter.com/6Bw6OXDLIT— Acyn (@Acyn) 1648835997
Former Trump advisor abruptly canceled MSNBC interview amid vote to bring contempt charges against him
Former Trump White House trade advisor Peter Navarro was initially scheduled to appear on MSNBC’s The Beat on Tuesday, March 29. However, that appearance was abruptly canceled following the House Select Committee's vote on Monday in favor of holding Navarro in contempt of Congress for his failure to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation.
Sharing the news with viewers, MSNBC host Ari Melber said, “Late today, [Navarro] then indicated he could not do an interview tonight."
While the exact reason for Navarro's cancellation remains unclear, there is speculation that it may be due to the House's reference to a previous Navarro appearance on Melber's show. Back in February, Navarro became embroiled in a heated debate with Melber and made remarks that ultimately conflicted with his assertion of executive privilege.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) highlighted the discrepancy.
“[Navarro] has so much knowledge to share with a journalist, but he refuses to share that knowledge in response to a lawful subpoena,” Murphy said. “Evidently, Mr. Navarro is only concerned with executive privilege with keeping certain matters confidential when it’s convenient to him.”
In addition to speaking out about his involvement during the last MSNBC appearance, Navarro also shared a pertinent piece of information with The Daily Beast. Back in December of last year, Navarro detailed the “Green Bay Sweep” strategy he and former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon had laid out in hopes of keeping Trump in office.
“We spent a lot of time lining up over 100 congressmen, including some senators. It started out perfectly. At 1 p.m., Gosar and Cruz did exactly what was expected of them,” Navarro told The Beast. “It was a perfect plan. And it all predicated on peace and calm on Capitol Hill. We didn’t even need any protestors, because we had over 100 congressmen committed to it.
The committee is now recommending charges for both Navarro and Dan Scavino, who served as former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for the Trump administration.
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.