Former White House official Dana Hyde identified as passenger killed after jet turbulence
Dana J. Hyde speaks during the 30th Annual Awards Gala hosted by The Africa-America Institute at Gotham Hall on Sept. 22, 2014, in New York City. - Thos Robinson/Getty Images North America/TNS

A passenger who died after a private jet hit turbulence as it traveled over the New England area has been identified as Dana Hyde, a prominent Beltway lawyer and White House official who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, as well as on the 9/11 Commission. Hyde was flying with two crew members and three other passengers aboard a Conexon-owned jet destined for Leesburg, Virginia, on Friday. The aircraft experienced severe turbulence not long after it departed from Keene, New Hampshire, NBC News reported. The Bombardier executive jet was forced to make an emergency landing at ...