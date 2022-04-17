Four Philippine presidential candidates, including Pacquiao, won't quit race

MANILA (Reuters) - Four Philippine presidential candidates, including retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao, quelled speculation they were withdrawing from the race and said they remained alternative choices to frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Manila city mayor Francisco Domagoso, Senator Panfilo Lacson and former Defence Secretary Norberto Gonzales, in a joint press conference on Sunday, vowed to fight together "any attempt to subvert the true will of the people by pre-emptive manoeuvres or otherwise limit their choices". "Each of us will continue with our respective presidential campaigns and s...