Four things to watch for at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing

Stories Chosen For You
Kari Lake Q&A postponed, Katie Hobbs to get her own interview as AZ debate drama continues
A televised question and answer session with Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was postponed Wednesday, the same day it was set to air, after news broke that Arizona PBS had agreed to separately interview Lake’s Democratic opponent Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
The Arizona Clean Elections Commission, which has worked for years with its partner PBS to put together and televise debates between candidates for public office, had previously refused the Hobbs campaign’s request for separate interviews of the two candidates, to replace a traditional debate. The commission announced that it was postponing the Lake interview after learning of PBS’s plans to interview Hobbs.
“We just learned hours before airtime of tonight’s Clean Elections Commission debate that PBS has unilaterally caved to Katie Hobbs’ demands and bailed her out from the consequences of her cowardly decision to avoid debating me on stage,” Lake said in a statement.
The commission had planned for the one-on-one interview with Lake after Hobbs ducked out of the debate. Putting together a televised question and answer session is the commission’s normal practice when only one candidate agrees to participate in a debate.
“This decision is disappointing, especially following the multiple attempts on behalf of all the partners involved in producing this year’s General Election debates, to organize a traditional Gubernatorial debate between the two candidates,” the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
The commission also announced that it planned to reschedule the Lake interview at a different venue and with a different televising partner, adding that PBS’s decision to interview Hobbs separately broke from their history of shared practices.
“PBS’ actions are a slap in the face to the commissioners of the CEC and a betrayal of their efforts to put on an actual debate,” Lake said in the statement.
Hobbs’ campaign previously said she was not willing to share a debate stage with Lake because “you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist,” adding that Lake “only wants a spectacle.”
Lake is a Trump-endorsed 2020 Election denier who has hounded the Hobbs campaign, continually calling her a chicken, since Hobbs announced she wasn’t willing to debate.
After the Hobbs campaign asked the commission in September for separate interviews of the candidates, commission members voted 3-1 to deny her request, but gave her campaign a week to negotiate terms for a debate. The campaign failed to do so.
The Citizens Clean Elections Act, which created the Clean Elections Commission, was passed in 1998. It is administered by a bipartisan five-person board that guides the commission in its goals of educating voters, providing clean funding for candidate campaigns and enforcing campaign finance rules.
It has been coordinating televised debates for statewide and legislative races along with PBS for years.
“The Commission’s commitment and obligation under state law is to produce unbiased, fair opportunities for candidates to speak to voters,” the commission said in the statement. “We intend to make good on that commitment and our commitment to a transparent decision making process.”
Lake said that PBS’s decision to go behind the commission’s back to schedule an interview with Hobbs showed obvious bias.
“PBS, a supposedly-objective taxpayer-funded entity, is working overtime to help elect Katie Hobbs, who needs all the help she can get,” Lake said.
Around 14% of Arizona PBS funding comes from federal grants, the rest of its money coming from things like memberships and donations.
Neither the commission nor Arizona PBS immediately responded to requests for comment.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Judge worries juror is flirting with Michigan kidnapping defendant: report
Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson is scrutinizing the actions of a juror in the third Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial who may be flirting with 22-year-old defendant Paul Bellar.
"I see her looking directly at your client, and a number of times I've seen smiles coming out of her face. It's enough that it's drawing my attention," Judge Wilson told the Bellar's lawyer, the Detroit Free Press reported.
"I'm going to be paying close attention. ... I don't know if I'm going to kick her off or not," he explained.
The newspaper reported, "a prosecutor raised the issue during a trial break on Wednesday, telling the judge that not only is the juror flirting with Bellar, but it appears he may be flirting back. They smile and nod at each other, the prosecutor said, adding that Bellar at one point clenched both his fists and shook them in an affirmative way while the juror was looking at him."
Defense attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick denied his client was flirting with the juror.
"I have noticed her kind of looking. He knows. But he's not winking at her. He's not doing anything to encourage her," Kirkpatrick argued. "I don't think that's a basis to get rid of this juror. ... Maybe she likes him — maybe she doesn’t. There's no way of telling what’s in the juror’s mind."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: His' goose is cooked': Legal experts say new Trump bombshell is ‘aggravating factor’ that makes an indictment more likely
Defense lawyer Kareem Johnson, who is representing co-defendant Pete Musico, did not want the woman stricken from the jury.
"Simply because a young woman is looking over here — (concluding) it must be some flirtation involvement is just sexist," Johnson said. "She's supposed to look over here."
Read the full report.
Michael Cohen's lawyer sent this memo days ahead of the SDNY's shakedown: new book
Michael Cohen's lawyer Guy Petrillo penned a letter to Deputy U.S. Attorney Robert Khuzami that is featured at the end of Cohen's new book, asking for a meeting to discuss the Cohen case and the grand jury.
The book, Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics walks through what Cohen describes as the dogged way in which Donald Trump used the government to make his life miserable, attack him, threaten his family and ultimately land him in prison for a number of crimes Cohen explains he never committed.
Petrillo is a beloved former member of the SDNY, former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara said on Twitter when he took up Cohen's case in 2018.
His letter says that on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, they were "told by the Assistants assigned to the case that the Office would only accept a meeting on or before Friday of this week, and in substance that we should already know what the charges will be based on the public nature of the investigation."
Despite all of the court documents in the case, Petrillo said that they had no idea, and none of the documents "manifestly announce the charge(s) the Office is actually prepared to seek."
IN OTHER NEWS: Michael Cohen hands the DOJ some advice as they try to track down Trump's missing documents
His example was that the search warrant specifics talk about financial institutions and loans, but "no financial institution that has dealt with Mr. Cohen has lost any money as a result."
Cohen's lawyer explained that his client already came in for a full day of interviews by the Office of the Special Counsel and was happy to continue cooperating.
"In the circumstances, and so that we, as counsel, may consider options including available alternatives to indictment, we request a confidential explanation of the charge(s) to be sought from the grand jury, and an opportunity, on a short but reasonable schedule, to discuss the same with the Office," wrote Petrillo.
So, from Tuesday, Aug. 14 until Friday, Aug. 17, Cohen and his lawyers were somehow supposed to guess what the DOJ was going to charge him with. On Friday, Aug. 17, Cohen was told he had 48 hours to plead guilty or they were filing a 58-page indictment that would include Cohen and his family. By Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, the Justice Department published a press release announcing the guilty plea in Manhattan Federal Court on eight counts of tax evasion and campaign finance fraud.
As evidenced by Donald Trump's many legal problems, or the Jan. 6 attackers, prosecutions, court appearances, and court pleas don't generally happen that quickly.
Cohen's book claims that there was some serious impropriety happening in the Southern District of New York under the leadership of US District Attorney Geoffrey Berman.
"I don’t suspect our founding fathers ever foresaw this kind of 'justice,'" wrote Cohen.
"On 'plea day,' I was fully prepared, as I was a well-rehearsed actor, knew my lines well, and had the script laid in front of me to ensure full compliance to their demands," he continued. "I was so angry that, while reading this letter of lies, I actually bit my inner cheek, causing blood to fill my mouth. As I stumbled through my reading, I was queasy—not from the blood, but from being helpless, and powerless, against a corrupt system. Despite Judge Pauley’s extensive legal background and knowledge of the process, he nevertheless ignored the facts completely. He just moved on."
IN OTHER NEWS: Michael Cohen claims Trump took Stormy Daniels' hush-money payment as a tax deduction
Cohen said he ultimately went to jail for paying off Donald Trump's mistress. "The irony here is I’m actually the one who got screwed."
Cohen's book is on sale now and Raw Story will feature full coverage.
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.