‘How is this not a red wave?’ Fox & Friends host struggles to make sense of election results
Fox News/screen grab

Republicans may yet win narrow congressional majorities, but Fox News hosts struggled to comprehend how a "red wave" failed to materialize.

The conservative network had been assuring viewers that the GOP would take overwhelming control of Congress, but the morning after Tuesday's midterm election suggested Republicans might take a narrow majority in the House with a Senate majority still within reach, and "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt was bewildered.

"Our country is completely divided now," Earhardt said. "You are either very conservative or radical progressive and woke left. The fact don't seem to matter here. Some of these individuals that won, when you look at their records, they are so extreme and so progressive. People are just dug in, they are dug in really deep right now and so extreme."

"How do you explain this country?" she added. "Open borders, record gas prices, inflation is the worst in 40 years, the president's approval ratings are so bad, worst crime since the 1980s. Yet I heard last night this is an indictment on the Republican Party. Is it? How are these -- these issues, when our country is in such a bad state right now, how is this not a red wave?"

READ MORE: Trump's 2024 hopes take a blow as big-money donors see he's 'an anchor on the party': CNN's Alice Stewart

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video Fox News