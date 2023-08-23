Fox moderators pushed to ask debaters to disavow candidate's 9/11 'false flag' remark

The Lincoln Project is urging Fox News moderators at tonight’s Republican presidential debate to ask all the candidates whether they will disavow Vivek Ramaswamy’s recent statement suggesting that the Sept. 11 attacks were a false flag operation.
“I think it is legitimate to say, ‘How many police, how many federal agents were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers?’ Like, I think we want—maybe the answer is zero, probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero. But if we’re doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened on 9/11, we have a 9/11 commission, absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to,” Ramaswamy said in an interview with The Atlantic.
Ramaswamy denied making the comments, but The Atlantic has since produced audio from the interview.
“If the Fox News debate moderators, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, want to be taken seriously as responsible journalists, then they must ask all the candidates if they will disavow Vivek Ramaswamy’s statements claiming the September 11, 2001 terror attacks were a false flag operation,” Lincoln Project co-founders Reed Galen and Rick Wilson said in a in a statement.
“This question gets straight to the heart of the Republican party’s credibility. Is this a party that pushes conspiracies who’s leadership plays to the worst parts of the internet? Or is it a party that will responsibly govern?
“Any candidate who refuses to condemn Ramaswamy, deny 9/11 trutherisms, and the Big Lie is complicit and unfit for positions of public trust. Both were attacks on democracy and anyone who believes otherwise is someone who cannot be trusted to hold the Presidency.”