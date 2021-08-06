Fox News accused of refusing to air powerful Democratic super PAC ad on Jan. 6 committee
Trump speaks at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. (Screenshot via YouTube.com)

The Democratic Super PAC Really American announced Thursday that Fox News is refusing to air an ad it made of video from the first day of testimony in front of the House's January 6 Committee, and is refusing to state why they will not air it.

Republicans are deeply opposed to the bipartisan United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and deeply opposed to allowing it to appear bipartisan (it is) and to appear credible (it is.)

The video Really American posted to Twitter, presumably longer than the one they submitted to Fox News that was rejected, has already been viewed one million times.

Take a look:

UPDATE:

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu retweeted the video and blasted the GOP:

