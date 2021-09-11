Fox News 'propaganda hosts' are spreading new 'Big Lie' about California recall: CNN investigation
Fox News is spreading unfounded conspiracy theories in advance of the California recall.

"So they're at it again, throwing more red meat to their audience. Fox propaganda hosts pushing a new version of the 'Big Lie,' this time falsely telling view that the only way California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom ,can beat next week's recall election is through voter fraud," anchor Don Lemon said.

Lemon aired a report from CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter showing clip after clip of conservatives pushing the conspiracy theory.

"This big lie playbook is bigger than California, this disinformation strategy is clearly now a part of the GOP and it's here to stay," Stelter said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The author of this article worked on political campaigns for then-Supervisor Gavin Newsom.

