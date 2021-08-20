Fox News blasted for claiming ‘no word on possible motive’ of DC MAGA bomb suspect who demanded Biden resign
Fox News (Screen Grab)

During a five-hour standoff with U.S. Capitol Police 49-year old North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry allegedly posted several Facebook live videos from his pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Thursday. He threatened to blow up two-and-a-half city blocks as that building, the U.S. Supreme Court, and several other federal buildings were evacuated.

The goal appeared to be to overthrow the government.

Roseberry during at least one of the videos attacked Democrats in the Senate and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but mostly President Joe Biden, repeatedly demanding he call him in his truck, and resign.

“You step down out of office, I'll step down out of this truck," Roseberry said, as WUSA-9 reported. “You go home. I'll go to federal prison."

In his videos, Roseberry said he was “picked by the American [expletive] people to come up here and take a stand." Much of his ranting was directed specifically at Biden and suggested he believed in the baseless election fraud conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans that Biden was not legally elected.

“I just got chose for the job. Unlike you," Roseberry said. “This ain't about politics. I don't care if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. I think y'all Democrats need to step down. Y'all need to understand people don't want you there."

A Fox News reporter on the scene during the bomb threat reported live on the existence of the Facebook videos, and other details, which were widely available on social media, but Fox News primetime ignored the story almost entirely.

The only apparent mention was this short 15-second clip, where a news reader tells Fox News viewers, "no word on a possible motive," as Vox's Aaron Rupar reported:

Many are furious that once again Fox News is distorting the truth to protect its core base of pro-Trump MAGA supporters.

Video SmartNews