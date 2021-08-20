Fox News blasted for claiming ‘no word on possible motive’ of DC MAGA bomb suspect who demanded Biden resign

During a five-hour standoff with U.S. Capitol Police 49-year old North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry allegedly posted several Facebook live videos from his pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Thursday. He threatened to blow up two-and-a-half city blocks as that building, the U.S. Supreme Court, and several other federal buildings were evacuated.

The goal appeared to be to overthrow the government.

Roseberry during at least one of the videos attacked Democrats in the Senate and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but mostly President Joe Biden, repeatedly demanding he call him in his truck, and resign.

In his videos, Roseberry said he was “picked by the American [expletive] people to come up here and take a stand." Much of his ranting was directed specifically at Biden and suggested he believed in the baseless election fraud conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans that Biden was not legally elected. “I just got chose for the job. Unlike you," Roseberry said. “This ain't about politics. I don't care if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. I think y'all Democrats need to step down. Y'all need to understand people don't want you there." “You step down out of office, I'll step down out of this truck," Roseberry said, as WUSA-9 reported. “You go home. I'll go to federal prison."

A Fox News reporter on the scene during the bomb threat reported live on the existence of the Facebook videos, and other details, which were widely available on social media, but Fox News primetime ignored the story almost entirely.

The only apparent mention was this short 15-second clip, where a news reader tells Fox News viewers, "no word on a possible motive," as Vox's Aaron Rupar reported:

Incredible -- Fox News just reported "no word on a possible motive" for DC bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry, even though Roseberry posted video rants in which he echoed right-wing Trump and Fox News talking points pic.twitter.com/warM2ulPCS

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2021

Many are furious that once again Fox News is distorting the truth to protect its core base of pro-Trump MAGA supporters.

He literally did a video manifesto.

— Fully Vaccinated Geraldo (@gvravel) August 20, 2021

@JackieibanezFNC 'No Word on a Possible Motive' for Man Who Said He'd BLOW UP WASHINGTON, DC UNLESS BIDEN RESIGNED.

A man spouting anti-Biden, anti-immigrant, anti-gov't right-wing rhetoric and conspiracies threatened to blow up a bomb near the U.S Capitol today ... None of Fox News' primetime shows covered it (there was a 15 sec Fox News Live news brief during an Ing. commercial break)

— Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 20, 2021 No motive, #JackieIbanez, except for wanting to overturn the legitimately elected government of the US by threat of force. Can't find any motive *there*. — Paul Hanlin Jr (Fully Vaccinated) (@Paul_Hanlin_Jr) August 20, 2021

Not only was it evident that yesterday's bomb terrorist had become radicalized by Fox News and GOP propaganda, he also complained about inadequate health care; a problem that the GOP has caused. Yet Fox News: "nO woRd on A pOsSiblE mOtiVe" https://t.co/mVj1bUwwPi

— Bryan 🇺🇸 (@swimmerbr78) August 20, 2021

Fox News reports "no word on a possible motive" on DC bomb incident today. This is, of course, aside from the couple of hours of livestreamed grievances direct from the suspect that were, in fact, a sad jumble of common Fox News narratives. https://t.co/siQOxMYviS

— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 20, 2021

No word on a possible motive for @FoxNews and all its employees prostituting themselves just to stay on TV https://t.co/G7UZBJcuoG

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2021

No word on a possible motive … that would fit our narrative

— Larissa Gallagher (@larissala) August 20, 2021