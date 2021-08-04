Damning CNN supercut shames Fox News for mocking Capitol cops' trauma after two more officers die by suicide

On CNN Tuesday, anchor John Berman and Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) tore into Fox News anchors for minimizing and mocking the trauma of police officers who fought off the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"There is something insidious happening in right-wing media, which is that after Officer Michael Fanone and others gave emotional testimony, they were openly mocked and ridiculed by these television entertainers," said Berman.

The CNN host then played clips of Tucker Carlson, who attacked Fanone by claiming he "cite[d] ... psychological trauma as an excuse for ditching our Bill of Rights," and Laura Ingraham, who awarded Fanone and Sgt. Aquilino Gonnell "the award for best use of exaggeration in a supporting role."



"Their very reality is being denied and mocked," continued Berman.



Crow, a former Army Ranger and member of the House Armed Services Committee, delivered a scathing rebuke of Fox News for sneering at the officers' trauma.

"It's blaming of the victim," he said. "We have a real problem with mental health in America. At large, not just with respect to officers post-January 6th. We don't deal with this well as a society. It's one of the reasons why we have over 20 veterans a day take their lives, because there is in mentality that somehow coming to get help is a sign of weakness when, in reality, getting help for something that is beyond the normal human experience is actually a sign of strength."

Watch below: