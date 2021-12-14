'Have some human decency': Former GOP lawmaker shocked at Fox News anchors' texts in Capitol riots — and Trump's nonresponse

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) reacted to the revelations that multiple right-wing personalities at Fox News, including Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, privately begged former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get Donald Trump to call off the January 6 Capitol insurrectionists — even though they later publicly downplayed and deflected blame for the events of the day.

In Love's view, the real shock was that their pleading apparently fell on deaf ears at the White House.

"Congresswoman, what goes through your mind when you hear these texts?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.

"Well, it's — unfortunately, it's really shocking because I still believe that people need to have some human decency and at least admit what was going on, and the fact that all of these people were calling and saying this is a problem, this is a problem, do something about it, and the president didn't do anything about it is really disheartening to me," said Love.

"But I want to make it very clear. the panel was very clear about making this contempt not about executive privilege," added Love. "Which I think was smart, because all of this, all of these conversations weren't with the president. And they know very clearly, which is why I think it's so important to have Liz Cheney and Adam [Kinzinger] there also, is because they are making this about the American people. They are saying, hey, there's some information that was here that has nothing to do with executive privilege, but we also recognize that presidents need have that on both sides of the aisle to have crucial conversations."

Watch below: