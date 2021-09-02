Fox News drops storm briefing when it 'turns political' with 'quote-unquote climate change'

Fox News on Thursday morning cut away from a news conference about deadly flash flooding in New York City after speakers reportedly broached the topic of climate change.
Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks was at the podium during the briefing in Queens when Fox News abruptly dropped the feed.
"We're going to pop out of this," host Bill Hemmer interjected. "It's turned political quite quickly. It didn't take long to put the focus on quote-unquote climate change here in New York."
According to Media Matter's Ryan Masri, who posted a clip of the segment, it marked the network's only mention of climate change thus far during its coverage of the storm.
Other outlets, meanwhile, were emphasizing the topic.
"Hurricane Ida's remnants, which triggered flash floods that killed at least 22 people in New York and New Jersey on Wednesday night, exposed vulnerabilities in New York City's infrastructure to the kind of extreme weather being generated by climate change," according to CNBC.
CNN reported: "These are the kinds of scenes that scientists say the world will see more of because of human-caused climate change."
And, according to Axios, "This event may now become the prime example for U.S. efforts to better adapt to climate change."
Watch the Fox News clip below.
The only mention of climate change on Fox's 2 hour morning show was anchor Bill Hemmer saying they're cutting out o… https://t.co/OX4Jm8snNY— Ryan Masri (@Ryan Masri) 1630595143.0