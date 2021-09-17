Fox News isn’t just lying — it’s radicalizing its viewers into violent extremists: Bush election strategist

Two veterans of President George W. Bush's successful 2004 re-election campaign warned about the radicalization of the Republican Party that both have since abandoned.

On Friday, the campaign's senior strategist, Matthew Dowd, was interviewed on MSNBC by Nicolle Wallace, who worked as the campaign's communications director.

Wallace said, "my old boss called out domestic terrorism and Donald Trump answered the call, responded. My boss didn't say anything about Donald Trump, but I don't know, Donald Trump — I don't know if he sees himself as a domestic terrorist, but he reacted."

Dowd offered harsh analysis of the state of the GOP.

"I mean, first of all, the idea that they're celebrating Ianuary 6th," Dowd said. "I just have to pause a minute. The idea that they're celebrating that event on January 6th to me is exactly akin if folks got together and celebrated 9/11 and the 19 tourists that flew planes to New York, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania. It is the same exact thing."

He examined the role Fox News was playing in creating extremist threats.

"It is not just lying to them, they're radicalizing people," he said. "You can connect the dots to what happened on January 6th and what happened in any number of places around the country where people were injured, people died and all of that, to the radicalization of this."

Dowd warned that, "until people like Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are held fundamentally accountable for the radicalization — and Fox News — of the radicalization of a segment of the American public, we will have this with us."



Watch: