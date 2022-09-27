Fox news host claims 'whites are a minority in California' so Dems want 'on-ramp' for undocumented immigrants to vote

Fox News personality Jesse Watters is making undocumented claims about undocumented immigrants and voting in California, the nation's most-populous state, along with false claims about voter ID and precisely which race is the majority in the Golden State.
"Didn't Democrats say that Blacks were incapable of handling an ID to vote?" Media Matters reports Watters, who has been criticized numerous times for racism. said Monday on Fox News' "The Five."
That's false.
"Many Americans do not have one of the forms of identification states acceptable for voting," the ACLU says. "These voters are disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Such voters more frequently have difficulty obtaining ID, because they cannot afford or cannot obtain the underlying documents that are a prerequisite to obtaining government-issued photo ID card."
That's very different from falsely claiming Black Americans are "incapable of handling an ID."
Watters went on to say, "But, I guess illegal aliens are perfectly capable of having a state-issued ID to use it for welfare."
That too is false.
Undocumented immigrants are almost exclusively ineligible for federal government welfare programs.
"What I think is going on here is, right now, whites are a minority in California. Hispanics are the majority race in that state," Watters claims.
Depending on your definition, that's false, according to the U.S. Government.
Those who reported being "white alone or in combination" with another race is listed as 54.6% for California for the actual 2020 Census. "White alone" is listed as 41.2%.
"Hispanic or Latino" is listed as 39.4% of the population in California. "Not Hispanic or Latino" is listed at 60.6%.
"And white Democrat politicians like Gavin Newsom see the writing on the wall and they'll do anything they can to cling to the political machine," Watters claimed. "Now, this looks like an on-ramp to voting, if I was just being suspicious. But, being suspicious has made me very, very successful."
The segment began with "Judge' Jeanine Pirro saying "Liberal states and cities from coast to coast putting illegal immigrants over their own residents." Pirro was lamenting a bill Newsom signed into law she says that will allow "illegal immigrants to acquire a government-issued state ID."
Just before the 2016 election Watters did a man-on-the-street segment in New York City’s Chinatown and for nearly five minutes engaged in racist, anti-Asian, and downright offensive behavior. Vox’s Libby Nelson put it this way: “Fox News fit an impressive number of offensive Asian stereotypes into 5 minutes.”
Watch below or at this link.