Fox News anchor hands GOP congresswoman a new 'talking point' live on air

During an appearance on Fox News this Wednesday, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) got a few talking points from network anchor John Roberts in regards to her proposed legislation to “save” America’s gas stoves from an alleged ban by the Biden administration.

"[The attack on gas stoves] hasn’t gone away,” Lesko said. “And all of the crises going on, we have banks that are failing, we have a border wide open, we have people that can’t afford gasoline or groceries, and this is the thing that Biden is going to prioritize is banning people’s gas stoves? It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

"...Biden said, oh, we are not going to ban gas stoves, well baloney!" she continued. "They were going to ban stoves in America that people use each and every day. And so my legislation, ‘The Save Our Gas Stoves Act,’ will save gas stoves for Americans so they have a choice.”

Roberts then chimed in, saying "when you take a look at all of the millions of people in America who have and rely on a gas stove to cook nightly meals, breakfast or whatever and all of the restauranteurs who say gas is the best."

“You could think that there’s a lot of people in the country who are probably remembering the old Charlton Heston line, you can have my gas stove when you pry it from my cold dead hands," he added.

Lesko replied that he loved Roberts' take on the matter.

"Maybe I should put that in my talking points for my legislation,” she said.

Watch the video below or at this link.



