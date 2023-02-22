'Lego is going woke': Fox News host upset about more inclusive toy line
Fox News host Harris Faulkner (screen grab)

A legendary toy line expanding its product portfolio to make children feel more inclusive has offended a popular Fox News host who considers the move to be "woke" behavior.

Lego is one of the most popular toy brands in the United States, and it is expanding their product line to make more children feel better about themselves. The new product line is called "Friends."

The "Friends" product line includes a new portfolio of characters who suffer from handicaps, including anxiety, missing arms and legs, and Down Syndrome. Making children with mobility issues feel comfortable with themselves is one of the missions of the "Friends" product line.

According to the Lego website, "learning through play is the best way to help children develop and children six and older can work on their interpersonal skills and grown their emotional awareness through role play with the Friends range."

Animals, boats, cars and vehicles are featured in the friends product line, which also include specific toys for boys and girls.

The toy line's expansion did not make one Fox News television show host happy, who aligned the product line expansion with the liberal "woke" agenda.

"Say it ain't so," Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner said during her show The Faulkner Focus. "Lego is going woke!"

Faulkner continued.

"The company unveiling a range of new characters in the effort to be more inclusive. Lego says the new characters will promote diversity and understanding," said Faulkner. "Some will have anxiety issues. I don't know how you show that. One will have a missing limb. Another Down's Syndrome. These are really important issues."


