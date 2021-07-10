Fox News paid to sponsor CPAC — and hilarity ensued
Screengrab

The Fox Corporation sponsored the second 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to an extent that the company received Fox Nation branding on the lanyards with convention credentials.

Despite the company paying to sponsor the conference, it is receiving backlash from Trump supporters still livid over the fact the network correctly declared Joe Biden winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Further right outlets like Newsmax, OAN, and RSBN have been gaining in strength after Fox lost the trust of some Republicans who believe Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud.

"While interviewing RSBN's Brian Glenn, two families approached their CPAC booth and praised RSBN, adding that they had 'lost all faith in Fox [News]' and now only tune into RSBN," Salon correspondent Zachary Petrizzo reported.

"One common thread from CPAC Dallas: attendees are fed up with Fox News, despite Fox Nation being one of the gathering's largest sponsors. Four out of seven folks I asked about their feelings on Fox told me they will never watch the network ever again," Petrizzo added.

Some attendees don't even want to wear the Fox-branded lanyards.


