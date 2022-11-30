Foxconn asks workers for referrals to replenish China plant's staff

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn on Wednesday offered a 1,000 yuan ($141.11) award to staff who successfully recommend people to work at its plant in China's Zhengzhou city, as it tries to replenish depleted staff numbers there after recent unrest. The offer was made on the WeChat account belonging to the plant's recruitment team, which said workers would receive 500 yuan if the person stayed for 15 days, and another 500 yuan if they made it to a month. Typically, a Foxconn worker makes between 3,000 to 4,000 yuan a month. Apple and Foxconn have warned that iPhone shipments will be ...