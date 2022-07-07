France plans 20 billion euro inflation-relief package
Eiffel Tower Paris (AFP:File : Philippe Lopez)

By Leigh Thomas PARIS (Reuters) -France's minority government unveiled on Thursday a 20 billion euro ($20.35 billion) inflation-relief package that will include fuel discounts, rent caps and a boost to pension benefits, but will need backing from at least some of the opposition to be adopted. The package includes a 4% increase to welfare and pension benefits, and proposals to raise civil servant pay by 3.5% and prolong a state-financed rebate on fuel prices at the pump. With households increasingly struggling in the face of record inflation, the government is under pressure to pass the bill qu...