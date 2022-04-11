France's Macron heads to Le Pen stronghold in search of more votes

By Richard Lough PARIS (Reuters) -France's centrist leader Emmanuel Macron will take his hunt for extra votes on Monday to the industrial heartlands of northern France, a blue-collar stronghold of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen who he will face in an April 24 presidential runoff vote. Macron and Le Pen came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote, setting up a repeat of the 2017 runoff between the pro-European economic liberal and euro-sceptic nationalist. Left-wing voters will be crucial to determining the outcome of the election. Third-placed challenger, hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melench...