France's Macron says far-right 'plays on fears' in last interview before first election round

PARIS (Reuters) - Far-right parties play on the fears of French voters, said President Emmanuel Macron in his last slated interview ahead of the first round presidential vote on Sunday as his forecast lead over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen melted to previously unseen levels on Friday. In his last scheduled interview ahead of Sunday's vote, with online news outlet Brut, Macron said he had not succeeded in turning French people away from extremist views. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Chris Reese)
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
A CBS affiliate in Minnesota has unearthed video footage of late music legend Prince commenting on a teachers' strike when he was just 11 years old -- a child instantly recognizable to the journalist who found it purely by chance.
The television station, WCCO in Minneapolis, was going through old reels and restoring some footage in an effort to provide context about a similar strike last month, and production manager Matt Liddy stumbled on the clip.
"Are most of the kids in favor of the picketing?" the reporter asks the child, who is wearing a coat and headband to keep his ears warm.
"Yep," the child answers.
"How come?" the reporter asks.
"I think they should get some more money 'cause they work... extra hours for us and all that stuff," he replies, flashing a sly grin.
On seeing the child's face, Liddy said he showed it to multiple people in his newsroom, "and every single person" shared his view that it was Prince.
A weeks-long investigation -- involving analysis of the child's face, hairstyle and still pictures from the same era -- allowed WCCO to verify that the child in the clip was indeed Prince, who grew up in Minneapolis.
The pop icon died in April 2016 at the age of 57 following an accidental overdose of painkillers.
Drummer Sheila E, a frequent Prince collaborator, retweeted the video with a purple heart -- his signature color.
WATCH:
© 2022 AFP
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump Jr. ‘just wrote it all down’: MSNBC host shocked by text message coup scheme
April 08, 2022
On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," anchor Chris Hayes examined the new report that Donald Trump Jr. actively communicated with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election in text messages.
"Today, we are learning new details about the involvement of the ex-president's own son," said Hayes. "We already knew that Don Jr. texted his father's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, while the insurrection was happening, pleading with him to stop ... we are learning, though, that Don Jr. was texting Mark Meadows, quote, 'ideas for overturning the 2020 election before it was even called,' according to CNN.
"The message is from November 5th, just two days after the election, and it is among the texts Meadows turned over to the January 6 committee," Hayes continued. "In it, Trump Jr. lays out ideas for keeping his father in power by subverting the Electoral College process, writing, quote, 'It's very simple. We have multiple paths. We control them all.' He goes on to outline a strategy that is nearly identical to what allies of the former president, like John Eastman or Rudy Giuliani, actually attempted to carry out in the months to follow. He talks about filing lawsuits, and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying the results, as well as having a handful of Republican state houses put forward slates of fake Trump electors."
"If all of that failed, Republican lawmakers in congress could simply vote to reinstall Trump as president on January 6th," Hayes said. "Quote, 'Republicans control 28 states, Democrats 22 states, once again Trump wins. We either have a vote we control, and we win, or it gets kicked to Congress January 6, 2021. We have operational control, total average, moral high ground, POTUS must start second term now.'"
"Wow. They just wrote it all down, didn't they?" added Hayes. "So the ex-president's son was stirring up plans to overturn the election, building the case for the insurrection before all of the votes were even counted. Before it was called. In the following days and weeks, Trump and his allies continued exactly that plan, inciting what happened on January 6th."
Watch below:
Chris Hayes on Don Jr. coup text messages www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
WATCH: Here is where the Jan. 6 committee investigation is 'heading next'
April 08, 2022
The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has made a "significant breakthrough" thanks to video evidence that the American public has yet to see.
On Friday, Hugo Lowell reported for The Guardian the select committee, "appears to believe the Capitol attack included a coordinated assault perpetrated by the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys militia groups that sought to physically stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. The panel’s working theory – which has not been previously reported though the justice department has indicted some militia group leaders – crystallized this week after obtaining evidence of the coordination in testimony and non-public video, according to two sources familiar with the matter."
Lowell was interviewed by MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes.
"The way that I have come to see it is that there were basically three buckets, three categories of people involved in that insurrection. They are all part of one story," Hayes said.
"There is of course the ex-president, his inner circle of enablers, then there is the mob who answered the calls to action, and then there is this middle category that sort of knits the two together. That is the key one in some ways, they are the foot soldiers, the far-right dress-up militias. This includes the Oath Keepers, a group of whom you see here maneuvering up the Capitol steps and an organized formation, as well as the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters. They are the ones who basically took orders from on high, and executed them on the ground. They planned, they plotted, they organized in the weeks leading up to it, and on the day, and carried out an invasion of the United States Capitol."
Lowell said the committee believes part of the attack was a "a coordinated assault by these militia groups who were in contact with each other in the days leading up to it. On the phone and in person. And I think this is where the investigation is heading next, right?"
Watch:
Hugo Lowelll www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}