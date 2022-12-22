France's privacy watchdog fines Microsoft over cookies

PARIS (Reuters) - France's CNIL privacy watchdog said it had imposed a 60 million euro ($63.88 million) fine against Microsoft Ireland, saying it sanctioned the company for not having put in place a mechanism to let people refuse cookies as easily as accepting them. ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Journey guitarist threatens legal action against keyboardist for performing for Trump
December 22, 2022
On Thursday, The Guardian reported that the rock band Journey is on the verge of legal conflict over one member's decision to play on behalf of former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
"A member of the rock band Journey has served a fellow bandmate with a cease-and-desist order for performing their hit Don’t Stop Believin’ with several high-profile Republicans for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month, calling the performance 'harmful' to the band," reported Sian Cain. "Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, guitarist Neal Schon and singer Steve Perry co-wrote the 1981 song, which returned to public consciousness 30 years later when it was used in the final episode of The Sopranos."
According to the report, Cain came to be close to the former president through his wife, televangelist Paula White-Cain, who has acted as Trump's spiritual adviser.
"In November, Cain performed Don’t Stop Believin’ with Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake for Trump at his Florida resort," said the report. "On Wednesday, it was revealed by Variety that Schon’s attorney had issued a cease-and-desist letter to Cain over the performance."
"Mr. Cain’s unauthorized affiliation of Journey with the politics of Donald Trump has the band’s fans up in arms, as is demonstrated by a sample of the attached emails and Twitter comments. This has caused, and continues to cause, irreparable harm to the Journey brand, its fan base and earning potential, especially in light of the forthcoming tour," stated the letter. “Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics … he should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band.”
The use of rock and popular music for campaign events has frequently become a matter of contention for musicians, but Trump in particular has seen a litany of musicians demand he not use their songs in political settings, from Neil Young, to R.E.M., to Elton John, to the Rolling Stones.
Kremlin says Biden, Zelensky refusing to hear 'Russia's concerns'
December 22, 2022
Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine and the United States of turning a deaf ear to its concerns after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a historic visit to Washington.
Zelensky enjoyed a hero's welcome on a lightning trip on Wednesday in which US President Joe Biden committed nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defense system.
"We can say with regret that so far neither President Biden nor President Zelensky have said even a few words that could be perceived as potential readiness to listen to Russia's concerns," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Officials in Moscow over recent months have repeatedly said they have not ruled out talks with Ukraine.
They have blamed the closure of diplomatic channels on Zelensky, who has said he will not negotiate while President Vladimir Putin is in power.
"Not a single word was heard warning Zelensky against the continued shelling of residential buildings in towns and villages in Donbas and there were no real calls for peace," Peskov said.
"This suggests that the United States is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia to the last Ukrainian," he added.
Zelensky's snap visit came hours after Putin said Moscow would next year continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of its nuclear forces.
The Russian leader described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.
Russia's Shoigu visits frontline
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu meanwhile visited troops "on the frontline" of Moscow's Ukraine offensive, with footage showing Shoigu inspecting barracks and walking through trenches.
The ministry did not say where or when the inspection took place.
Ukraine fears a rising onslaught of missiles and has faced a slew of attacks from drones, many bought by Russia from Iran, as Moscow pummels power plants and other civilian infrastructure just as the country shivers in the winter cold.
Zelensky flew in secret to the United States straight after a risky visit to the frontline in Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian troops have both endured heavy tolls over the past two months.
He wore his trademark green military fatigues as he held talks with Biden at the White House and addressed lawmakers.
He repeatedly thanked the US for its support and handed Congress a Ukrainian flag fresh from the battlefield.
"Against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios," Zelensky said in a speech that drew a standing ovation, "Ukraine is alive and kicking."
"Your money is not charity," he added.
"It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."
In the southern region surrounding the recently recaptured town of Kherson -- which has been shelled persistently by Russian forces -- officials said they had uncovered a grave with six people showing "signs of torture" near a private home.
In eastern Ukraine, an AFP reporter visited the frontline village of Bogorodychne, from which the Russians had been pushed out.
Its pre-conflict population of around 1,000 people had been reduced to Yuri Ponomarenko, 54, who returned several weeks ago, and "a mother and son who never left," he said.
"I felt that I needed to come back, I just had to," said Ponomarenko, who braved landmines to return home.
Debris and wrecked cars littered the looted village, and the silence was broken only by mewing cats.
Putin ally injured
Separately, the former head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Thursday he was injured by shelling in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city in eastern Ukraine, and would need surgery.
Russia broadcast images of the heavily damaged hotel and restaurant, with parts of the roof destroyed and debris scattered around the rooms and outside in the garden.
Rogozin is an ardent supporter of President Vladimir Putin's February offensive in Ukraine and is leading a team of military advisors to pro-Russian forces fighting alongside Moscow's troops.
"Unfortunately, ... some areas are still dangerous... but that does not mean that it should prevent officials from performing their duties," Peskov said in response to the incident.
The deputy head of the presidency, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced earlier Thursday that one Ukrainian civilian was confirmed killed in Russian attacks the day before and 14 injured -- including six wounded in Kherson region.
© 2022 AFP
Zelensky speech reveals ‘real cracks in the Republican Party’: Claire McCaskill
December 22, 2022
The Republican reaction to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's speech before a joint meeting of Congress reveals "real cracks" in the party, according to MSNBC's Claire McCaskill.
Some GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), did not attend the speech, while Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and others did not stand up to applaud, although many Republicans expressed support for additional aid to Ukraine.
"I think behind the scenes there are discussions," McCaskill told "Morning Joe." "I think everyone is very aware that it is very important for the public-facing Ukrainian effort to be without chinks, without any kind of crease that would indicate an unwillingness to prosecute this war to its fullest. There's obviously discussions going on quietly and in private about what is the end game, but I would remind you, America has a history of funding things for a very long time where no end game is part of the equation."
RELATED: Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert 'blew past' Capitol security on way to Zelensky speech: report
"Look at Afghanistan, look at the years we were putting money into Afghanistan and providing them with things they knew were not sustainable long-term," she continued. "Unlike Ukraine where there is a real chance of a flourishing democracy and a leader in Europe post this war if we can get them to the other side without Putin prevailing in any way. I think one of the most interesting things about the politics of this is how the Republican Party has changed. In my time in Congress, there would be no question that the Republican Party would be monolithic in its support for Ukraine, and you see real cracks in the Republican Party right now, more so than in the Democratic Party."
"I mean, my successor, [Sen.] Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't even show up for Zelensky's speech," McCaskill added, "and many of the Republicans refused to applaud, so that's the other crack that's coming. That's how are they going to navigate this funding with a real schism in the Republican Party."
Watch below or at the link:
12 22 2022 07 04 22 www.youtube.com
