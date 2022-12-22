France's privacy watchdog fines Microsoft over cookies

PARIS (Reuters) - France's CNIL privacy watchdog said it had imposed a 60 million euro ($63.88 million) fine against Microsoft Ireland, saying it sanctioned the company for not having put in place a mechanism to let people refuse cookies as easily as accepting them. ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)