France votes, with Macron facing tough battle for control of parliament

By Mimosa Spencer and Gilles Guillaume PARIS (Reuters) -Voting was underway in France on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could deprive newly re-elected centrist President Emmanuel Macron of the absolute majority he needs to govern with a free hand. Initial projections were expected at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) from the election that could change the face of French politics. Turnout by midday was a bit stronger - at 18.99% - than at the same time during a first round of voting last Sunday and than in 2017, when it reached only 18.43% and 17.75% respectively. Macron won a second term in presiden...
Rick Wilson names GOP senators who worked to undermine the election results before Jan 6th
June 19, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC early on Sunday morning with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson suggested that not enough attention is being paid to Republican members in the Senate who were working to undermine the 2020 presidential election results before the Jan 6th election riot.
According to Wilson, the insurrection encouraged by Donald Trump might have been successful if it had been run by competent people instead of a "clod" like attorney John Eastman.
Having said that, he pointed the finger at high-profile members of the Senate for being complicit in paving the way for the attack on democracy.
"Donald Trump has people around him who would throw a school bus full of toddlers into a volcano to stay in office. There is no upper boundary," he began. "We've got very very lucky that [John] Eastman was, in fact, somewhat of a clod in putting this together."
"He was not a [election lawyer] Ben Ginsberg, or not a more sophisticated attorney. He's an ideologue before he's a legal thinker and scholar," he continued. "That's the only reason that we escaped from this, without somebody with a more sophisticated style and presentation, who could've worked McConnell's people and could have worked the Senate process differently and could've somehow juiced it into a situation where he didn't look like a mob or a horde was coming in."
"Remember this, there were a lot of senators that day, before the mob attacked, who were trying to undermine the process of the electoral vote count," he added. "Rick Scott, Tommy Tuberville, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, the whole package of these guys; they were all trying to burn down the process before the mob arrived. They had a legal strategy in their minds that was underpinning this."
"In a lot of ways, the mob reflected Trump's id, and so they went to the Capitol and attacked it but they almost got away with this," he told the host. "We were very close to losing the country that day. They almost got away with this."
Watch below or at this link.
MSNBC 06 19 2022 06 22 55 youtu.be
The Watergate hearings changed popular opinion after Nixon’s landslide win — here’s what's different today.
June 19, 2022
In July of 1973, a young, preppy-looking lawyer named Gordon Strachan appeared before the Senate Watergate Committee and acknowledged his role in the cover-up of America’s most consequential burglary.
When he finished, a senator asked 29-year-old Strachan if he had any advice for young people interested in public service. “Stay away,” he said. “It may not be the type of advice you could look back and want to give, but my advice would be to stay away.”
I was among the millions of Americans glued to the television that summer, a gangly teenager with dreams of working some day in politics. The Watergate hearings changed the nation’s perception of President Richard Nixon, laying the groundwork for his impeachment.
The hearings, and the role played by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in exposing the Nixon administration’s corruption, inspired a generation of young people to become investigative journalists. I was one of them.
In a cosmic twist, this month’s House hearings on the Jan. 6 attack coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in. (For history buffs, the precise date the hapless team was caught trying to break into the Democratic Party’s headquarters was June 17.)
Many commentators have argued that given the current fractured political and media culture, Nixon would not have left office had the crimes of 1972 and 1973 taken place today; he could have been confident that 34 senators of his own party would stand by him, regardless of the evidence.
I’m not so sure. It’s certainly true that the major television networks broadcast gavel-to-gavel coverage on what amounted to nearly all channels available in that pre-cable period of our nation’s history. It would be decades before the creation of a network that would deliver an alternate reality in which an event like the Jan. 6 hearings could go mostly uncovered.
But the view that the America of 2022 is divided as never before ignores the staggering level of popular support Nixon enjoyed. His reelection in 1972 was one of the biggest landslides in American history, nothing like the knife-edge presidential races we’ve experienced over the past two decades. George McGovern, the Democratic candidate, ended up 18 million votes behind Nixon and carried only one state — implacably liberal Massachusetts — and the District of Columbia. The map on election night was a coast-to-coast sea of red.
As the facts about Watergate came to light after the election, minds changed. Strachan, the witness whose testimony made such an impression on me, testified that he was the courier who delivered cash from a White House safe to a Nixon campaign official. Strachan acknowledged that he “became more than a little suspicious” when the official put on gloves before accepting the package.
Nixon had his defenders in Congress, some of whom stayed with him to the bitter end. I still remember my anger in watching Rep. Charles Sandman, a New Jersey Republican, aggressively deny that Nixon had played any role in the crimes traced to every one of his closest aides.
The evidence ultimately prevailed. Sandman and the other Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee abandoned the president after the release of the “smoking gun” tapes in which Nixon directed the CIA to block an FBI investigation of Watergate on national security grounds. By then, Nixon’s approval rating had fallen to 24%.
The question that hangs over the Jan. 6 hearings is whether the emergence of similarly damning facts or documents would move either the Republican base or its leaders in Congress. The prevailing wisdom says no, and there are plenty of reasons to argue that a strikingly large portion of former President Donald Trump’s base will dismiss any disclosures by the media or members of Congress as “fake news.”
After initially condemning the attacks on the Capitol, a range of prominent Republicans took roughly that tack. Some likened the mobs to tourists on a rowdy visit. The Republican National Committee declared that the attacks were “legitimate political discourse.” Those assertions stood in stark contrast to the videos we assembled from the Parler app, which showed the violence of Jan. 6 from the perspective of those who filmed and posted it. Similar video evidence played an important role in the first night of the Jan. 6 hearings.
In its hearing Monday, the committee focused on a line of inquiry that our reporters explored this year: the willingness of “Stop the Steal” advocates to push theories they knew were disproven or dubious. That story took readers inside the small group that honed such arguments as the bogus ability of Dominion Voting Systems machines to “flip” votes from one candidate to another.
On Monday, the committee released testimony from Trump aides who said the president had embraced claims about stolen votes without any regard as to whether they were accurate or even plausible. William P. Barr, the former attorney general, said in taped remarks that he feared the president had become “detached from reality if he really believes this stuff.”
“When I went into this and would tell him how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were,” Barr said.
Over the years, the effects of congressional inquiries have been decidedly uneven. The investigation into illicit support of the anti-Communist rebels in Nicaragua by the administration of President Ronald Reagan turned the White House ringleader of the operation, Lt. Col. Oliver L. North, into a right-wing celebrity. I covered those hearings as a young reporter, and their main value, from my perspective, was the Republicans’ dissenting report that asserted presidents have every right to defy Congress on foreign policy issues. That document, written under the direction of then-Rep. Dick Cheney, turned out to be a valuable blueprint for how Cheney, as vice president, and the administration of President George W. Bush would deal with Congress in the post-9/11 era.
On the other hand, the 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings ended the demagogic power of Sen. Joe McCarthy, a Wisconsin Republican who used congressional investigations as a weapon against left-leaning government officials. In a fascinating link in the chain of history, those hearings focused on the conduct of Roy Cohn, McCarthy’s chief counsel and a lawyer who would come to school a young Trump in the scorched-earth approach to political and legal opponents. As president, Trump famously asked, “Where’s my Roy Cohn?” when he felt White House lawyers weren’t sufficiently aggressive in defending his interests.
All of this is to say one should be cautious in predicting the effect congressional investigations will have on public opinion. Learning that Trump’s advisers were divided between Team Crazy and Team Normal, and that Team Crazy clearly had the upper hand, might disturb a fair number of voters. I’ve seen congressional hearings change minds, including my own.
'Prosecuting Trump would be easy': legal experts pan NYT report it would be challenging
June 18, 2022
Legal experts disputed the premise of a New York Times report published online under the headline, "Despite Growing Evidence, a Prosecution of Trump Would Face Challenges."
"If the Justice Department were to bring a case against him, prosecutors would face the challenge of showing that he knew — or should have known — that his position was based on assertions about widespread election fraud that were false or that his attempt to block the congressional certification of the outcome was illegal," wrote Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman.
The two wrote, "continued stream of falsehoods highlights some of the complexities of pursuing any criminal case against him, despite how well established the key facts are at this point."
Some legal experts, however, disagree.
Mimi Rocah, the Rochester County district attorney who previously worked as a federal prosecutor, wrote, "In other words - what federal prosecutors need to prove in every single fraud case across this country every single day. (And what’s the federal conviction rate for fraud cases again?)"
Former federal prosecutor Richard Signorelli, who also was a Southern District of New York federal prosecutor, replied, "98% conviction rate."
The Department of Justice says, "In 2021, the Fraud Section continued to investigate and prosecute important and impactful cases. Despite the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic, 42 Fraud Section prosecutors tried 23 cases in 18 federal districts and secured convictions of 30 individuals at trial. In sum, in 2021 we charged and convicted over 300 individuals and entered into 8 corporate resolutions."
Prominent appellate litigator Ted Boutrous said, "Prosecuting Trump would be easy."
The article raised a question for former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
"Is there really anyone who legit thinks that if the people vote one way but the loser wants to stay in power, his VP can just wave a magic wand and ignore the votes of millions of Americans to declare him the winner?" she wondered.
"His circle needs to be charged first," wrote Signorelli. "Some will flip to save themselves & could provide important evidence."
The article also received journalistic criticism.
"Honestly I’m not sure I’ve ever read a more utterly bankrupt article than this in my life. 'his continued stream of falsehoods highlights some of the complexities of pursuing any criminal case against him'????? This thinking would have exonerated Hitler," wrote press critic Dan Froomkin.
"On a personal note, I went on a lovely pre-father’s day fishing expedition today and was feeling so relaxed and even positive until I opened my browser to the goddamned NYT home page. Now I am screaming inside," he added.
Andrew Barker, who writes for Variety, wondered if reform might be necessary.
"The guy who used to have the most powerful job on earth committed a whole bunch of crimes, but we don’t know if we can prove he was smart enough to know they were crimes. Meanwhile, he’s applying for the job again. Perfect system," he wrote.
