Francis Suarez says he’s met the $40,000 donor threshold for first GOP presidential debate

“Trump's lawyers claim the former president’s post saying, ‘if you go after me, I'm coming after you’ is just political speech, has nothing to do with the case. I mean, do you buy that?” Cooper asked.

“No, I mean, it's garbage, obviously,” Kinzinger said, noting that Trump is “really good” at “saying something, but in a way that you could somehow conceivably, at least with a straight face, argue that you mean something else.

“You see that through his whole life, through his whole career. Of course, he was sitting around angry, tweeted that out, he's mad, he's done other things to threaten, ‘You know, boy, it's not me, but this could turn really violent if you do this, and this is going to destroy our country,’ and not to mention all the other fake tweets he's put out where he's talked about like, America is going to hell, Nancy Pelosi is going to hell..”

Then Kinzinger painted the portrait of a madman.

“You see a man that is literally, I think, literally losing his mind. I don't even mean that metaphorically. I think he's actually going insane,” Kinzinger said.

“And so no, I don't think it's just protected political speech when you make a threat because look, there are people out there that are gonna take that seriously, and they're gonna take action. I have a number of them, you know, reaching out to me in my office saying that Donald Trump said something bad at me and they're taking that literally and they're gonna come after me and my 18-month-old kid,” Kinzinger said.

