Frank Langella fired from Netflix’s ‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ after misconduct investigation
Frank Langella arrives at the 70th annual Tony Awards at the Beacon Theater in New York on June 12, 2016. - Rex Shutterstock/Zuma Press/TNS

Veteran actor Frank Langella has been axed from the lead role in Netflix’s limited series “The Fall Of The House Of Usher” after being accused of sexual harassment on set. Langella, 84, has been fired and the role of Roderick Usher will be recast, the Daily News confirmed Thursday. A spokesperson for Langella did not immediately return a request for comment from The News and Netflix declined to comment. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Netflix had launched an investigation after Langella touched a female co-star’s leg during a rehearsal and asked if she liked it. He also allegedly made an “inappr...