Frank Luntz persuaded health care nonprofit to underwrite TV spots for House Republicans

In another post, Blevins wrote: "This will be the setting for the most disgustingly dismal bloodbath in human history. Americans, God has entrusted us to take part in what will be the most satisfying collapse in human history. IM READY TO DIE AND I HATE THE ANTICHRIST."

In yet another post, Blevins addressed his followers directly: "Good morning. I don't have a gun. I'm grooming you for terrorism. This is a suicide cult because I hate most of my friends, but for the ones I like this is a doomsday cult."

In other posts, Blevins introduced members with code names like "True_traditionalist" and "Hekler" while praising them for their readiness for the cause. One, identified as "Faggotaboutit," is shown in a photo seated with an assault rifle propped on his leg, and iss described by Blevins as someone with "extensive autism, I mean knowledge of firearms and 'pranksters.'" The relationship between the two men transcended edgy internet banter: They appeared together on a podcast in early March.

In mid-April, Blevins posted a fantasy about a nuclear holocaust, crediting authorship to a member named "Hummel," while praising him as "someone who is on his way to sainthood." The honorific "saint" is widely used by internet Nazis to celebrate white supremacists like Anders Breivik and Dylann Roof who have committed mass murder.

Known to his followers as "Korb," Blevins changed the last name on his pseudonym from "HeiligerAtomKrieg" to "Seppükrieg" and then to a word in Arabic lettering, before finally landing on "Taran." The name is strikingly similar to that of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man who live-streamed his massacre of 51 Muslim worshipers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in March 2019.

Blevins made his white supremacist views plain in an interview with libertarian podcaster Rodger Sanchez on March 6.

"By the rules we used to play by for thousands of years, North America is fair and square ours," Blevins said. He added that he felt "a sense of solidarity and camaraderie with certain red-pilled Blacks," noting that Africans caught up in the transatlantic slave trade did not come to North America by choice.

"Do I feel the need to genocide all brown people that are here today?" Blevins continued. "Certainly not the Blacks, 'cause it's not their fault they're here. But these invaders that are not invited and are hemorrhaging our natural resources, our tax dollars — I don't really have a place in my heart for them."

Last week, the FBI approached the Kerr County Sheriff's Office to request the agency's assistance in an investigation of Blevins. An undercover officer with the sheriff's office infiltrated Blevins' network and engaged with him on Snapchat, Sheriff Larry Leitha told Raw Story. The officer had planned to spend up to four weeks on the investigation, the sheriff said, but Blevins' statements forced the agency to make a hasty arrest.

"They were going back and forth on Snapchat," Leitha said. "It was something to the effect of — I believe he was carrying an assault rifle — he said something like, 'I'll die for the cause' and he said he was going to kill people at Walmart."

The threat eerily echoes the 2019 El Paso shooting by Patrick Crusius — who was inspired by Tarrant — that resulted in 23 deaths in August 2019.

Alexander Reid Ross, a graduate fellow at the Center of Analysis of the Radical Right, said Blevins' trajectory is also reminiscent of Devon Arthurs, who murdered two roommates and fellow members of Atomwaffen in 2017. While Atomwaffen has been hobbled by prosecutions, it set a template for neo-Nazi terror networks that have continued to proliferate over the past four years.

Ross noted that Blevins "also had a roommate in Kerrville." He added, "He might have had kind of an IRL network, which again is something like Devon Aruthrs and Atomwaffen. It wasn't just, 'We'll do crazy shit and report back on Iron March.' It's, 'We'll move into a duplex and plot terrorism together.'

"We also have him talking about the 'invaders' — 'brown' 'invaders' — in Texas, and wanting to shoot up a Walmart," Ross continued. "Changing his name to 'Korb Taran' and wanting to 'IRL post.' It checks off the boxes in terms of the El Paso format. He also did a lot of Facebook livestreams."

Sheriff Leitha said the FBI is in the process of presenting evidence to a grand jury to try to obtain a federal indictment against Blevins.

Leitha said he is familiar with Blevins' roommate, although he said he doesn't know the man's name.

"He was interviewed," Leitha said. "The weapons belonged to the roommate. We seized those. At this time, as far as Kerr County Sheriff's Office, we have nothing to show he's a person of interest."

Since Blevins' arrest, the roommate has left Kerrville.

"He's bugged out," the sheriff said. "He's no longer here. The FBI came by to pick up some evidence, and went to go visit him. He was no longer in the area."

In addition to recruiting followers through the Telegram account, which has amassed 309 subscribers, Blevins networked extensively with other extremist groups since founding InJekt Division in February.

He and "Faggotaboutit" appeared with the leader of the neo-Nazi group National Partisan Movement — known as "Panther" — on the "Echo Chamber" podcast in early March.

An investigation by the British organization Hope Not Hate revealed that National Partisan Movement is "led by a 15-year-old boy from America," although most of its members live in Europe, with Sweden claiming the largest number. Hope Not Hate reported that the organization had 70 members. According to Hope Not Hate, National Partisan Movement has explicitly said that it recruits prospective members between the ages of 14 and 19, while reporting that the group has received mentorship from Colton Williams, a longtime American fascist who was previously involved with the now-defunct Traditionalist Worker Party. Members' online posts reportedly celebrate Breivik, Tarrant and Hitler.

"Panther" was cagy during the March 2021 podcast, which was billed as a discussion about "national socialism." But he said, "I want to preserve my race; this is a white group." And later: "Adolf Hitler did try to make something great that aligns with a lot of our views." (The podcast was removed from Facebook on Thursday. A post at Free Speech Media, the Facebook account where the podcast had been archived, said that the social media giant "has taken away our ability to monetize content because a guest on an episode of 'Echo Chamber' was recently arrested.")

During the podcast, Blevins praised National Partisan Movement as "our greatest ally," adding that "we would not be at the capacity and reach we have today" without the affiliated group. Since Blevins' arrest, InJekt Division announced on Telegram that it has formed an alliance with Feuerkrieg Division, which reciprocated by sharing a video expressing support for Blevins. According to the Anti-Defamation League, Feueurkrieg Division is based in Estonia, but is increasingly building membership among Americans.

National Partisan Movement and InJekt Division differ in one key respect.

"Panther" told podcast host Rodger Sanchez that National Partisan Movements members are Christians and pagans, but the group doesn't accept Muslims.

"When it comes to Islam, that's very interesting," he said. "I see they're naturally enemies. I feel like if you look at Vienna, for example, even modern day, I feel like although I'm not necessarily against Islam, in order to get things done you have to be against them."

In contrast, a video produced by InJekt Division in April declared that the organization stands "in firm solidarity with the people of Palestine," while a graphic shared by Blevins on Telegram says, "Church and mosque united against Zionism."

But InJekt Division's stance on Islam goes beyond solidarity with the Palestinian people and antagonism towards Israel.

A Telegram user named "Muslim Waffen" regularly contributes to the InJekt Division channel, including a video of Iraqi forces firing missiles at Israel during the 1991 Gulf War. And in April, "Muslim Waffen" shared a short manifesto on the channel entitled "Based Mujahideen" that included five points of unity between Islamic extremists and white supremacists. Two of the points of unity are: "Don't mock religions," and, "Homophobia, antisemitism and anything in between is based."

"Muslim Waffen" also appeared on the "Echo Chamber" podcast. At the end of the episode, entitled "Is Sharia Law Good for the West?" host Rodger Sanchez credited "Korb" with putting him in touch with "Muslim Waffen."

While responding affirmatively to the question posed in the title of the segment, "Muslim Waffen" espoused clear-cut Islamic fascist views.

"No, you don't forcefully convert someone," he said. "You just straight up leave. You just straight up leave the caliphate. The whole point of a caliphate is it's a country for Muslims by Muslims."

Later, in the episode, he dismissed the notion of harmonized relations between Islam and the West.

"I don't want Muslims going to the West," he said. "I fucking hate the idea of seeing my own people going there. And no, it's not because I want to be a white Westerner. No, it's not because of that. It's because the more I see the fucking moral decay of the West, I think to myself: Why the hell do I want to encourage my people to go to this degenerate hell hole known as the West?... The only way I would advocate for it is raiding it."

During the podcast, "Muslim Waffen" says his name is Khalid and that he a 17-year-old who lives in Saudi Arabia. Khalid is also the name listed on a GoFundMe account to raise money for Blevins, which indicates that the organizer lives in Boston, Texas, located in the state's northeastern corner.

Ross, with the Center for Analysis of the Radical Right, said he often receives questions about whether white supremacists flirting with Islam hold a coherent worldview.

"I get this question a lot: Is this even a thing what he's putting out there?" he said. "Or is it just a random macabre assemblage of divergent, angry positions to oppose the system? And the answer is complicated." Ross said the convergence of fascism and Islamic extremism is part of "a clear and systematic ideology with a long genealogical background" that includes Hitler's support for the Arab revolt during the 1930s and Nazi propagandist Johann von Leers' latter-day conversion to Islam. More recently, fascists have vocally supported Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian president widely condemned for war crimes against his own people.

The "clerical fascism" embraced by people like Blevins also has roots in the views of Julius Evola, a fascist philosopher whose book Revolt Against the Modern World is recommended on the InJekt Division channel.

"There's sort of an underpinning of Evolian traditionalism which seeks a spiritual summit to human existence through hierarchy, sacrifice and power, and is perfectly capable of mobilizing a syncretic combination of ideologies and spiritualities in order to attain that crest," Ross said. "But to another extent, that entire genealogy is just the combination of that angsty hatred of the system and the modern world."

The schizophrenic attitude towards Islam basically is consistent as an expression of hatred, Ross said.

"It's all an effort to destroy liberalism," he said. "I think that's where it all turns out: 'Yes, we hate Muslims, but we like a certain kind of Muslims. We support their opposition to the Jewish control of the global order.' It's all about undermining liberalism, multiculturalism, materialism, and a modern world that's divorced from the products of labor and therefore the authentic."

One of the unique aspects of Blevins' radicalization is his history of drug addiction. Sheriff Leitha said Blevins was on probation for drug charges at the time of his May 28 arrest.

Speaking with Rodger Sanchez on the "Echo Chamber" podcast, Blevins described a low point in his life in which he imagined himself as Hitler near the end of World War II.

"At the time that you're talking about, my animus was basically going through in a metaphysical sense the rape of Berlin," he said. "That's just how it manifested as some out-of-shape alcoholic that worked at Chili's. And it was somehow the headquarters for some fascist movement, right? I can't even think that way anymore. And that was just the catharsis for a very awful kind of suffering. I was definitely in the bunker already."

Asked to explain InJekt Division's purpose, Blevins called it "an extremist alternative to the 12-step program" that promotes "sobriety to enact the 14 words" — a shorthand for white supremacy.

Ross noted that InJekt Division was founded in February, only weeks after Telegram conducted a massive purge of fascist accounts in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"This purge represented a major black-pilling event," Ross said. "Pretty much every fascist account on Telegram started to echo this phrase 'There is no political solution.' In the wake of Trump and Jan. 6, it looks like this guy started a fascist 'support group with teeth' in order to perhaps recover from Trump's loss and the kind of nihilistic and pessimistic feeling, and reconsolidate.

"So, it's kind of an echo chamber to express hate. That's what a lot of Telegram ultimately is; it just culminated in a martyr cult."